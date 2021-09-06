A Multiple Launch Rockets System crew assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, sits on top of a Norwegian mountain ready to receive a fire mission during Exercise Thunderbolt Setermoen, Norway on June 9, 2021. The 41st FAB conducted the first U.S. MLRS live fire in Norway in more than a quarter of century during Exercise Thunderbolt, a joint multinational exercise that also included the Norwegian Army Brigade North, and U.S. Marines from 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, for the fifth and final live fire in the Fires Shock series of exercises that was conducted across five countries and two continents from May 2 to June 11, 2021. (Official U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 12:10 Photo ID: 6685638 VIRIN: 210609-A-BJ454-0005 Resolution: 4020x2680 Size: 6.43 MB Location: SETERMOEN, NO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st Soldiers Fire Rockets in Norway [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.