    41st Soldiers Fire Rockets in Norway [Image 7 of 9]

    41st Soldiers Fire Rockets in Norway

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment conduct a fire mission from the battery fire direction center during Exercise Thunderbolt, an exercise that’s part of a series of exercises called Fires Shock in Setermoen, Norway on June 10, 2021. The 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducted the first U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket System live fire in Norway in more than a quarter of century during Exercise Thunderbolt, a joint multinational exercise that also included the Norwegian Army Brigade North, and U.S. Marines from 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, for the fifth and final live fire in the Fires Shock series of exercises that was conducted across five countries and two continents from May 2 to June 11, 2021. (Official U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Barns)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
