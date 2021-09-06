Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment conduct a fire mission from the battery fire direction center during Exercise Thunderbolt, an exercise that’s part of a series of exercises called Fires Shock in Setermoen, Norway on June 10, 2021. The 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducted the first U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket System live fire in Norway in more than a quarter of century during Exercise Thunderbolt, a joint multinational exercise that also included the Norwegian Army Brigade North, and U.S. Marines from 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, for the fifth and final live fire in the Fires Shock series of exercises that was conducted across five countries and two continents from May 2 to June 11, 2021. (Official U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Barns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 12:10 Photo ID: 6685636 VIRIN: 210609-A-BJ454-0003 Resolution: 5876x3917 Size: 14.16 MB Location: SETERMOEN, NO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st Soldiers Fire Rockets in Norway [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.