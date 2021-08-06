Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 [Image 4 of 11]

    African Lion 2021

    MOROCCO

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cahugh Giles 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Soldiers from Utah, and Georgia Army National Guard Participate in Exercise African Lion 8 June 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Cahugh Giles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 12:21
    Photo ID: 6685616
    VIRIN: 210608-Z-FR327-2002
    Resolution: 3985x1804
    Size: 485.01 KB
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Cahugh Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

