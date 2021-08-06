The Utah Army National Guard Soldiers from the 144th Area Support Medical Company do some heavy lifting on Cap DRAA outside the city of Tantan Morocco during Exercise African Lion. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Cahugh Giles)

