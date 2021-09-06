Members of 102nd Intelligence Wing participated in a field training exercise held on Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., June 9, 2021. The exercise improved mission readiness and ensured all members are up-to-date on critical job skills as part of their annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Junhao Yu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 09:24 Photo ID: 6685348 VIRIN: 210609-Z-WU509-228 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.92 MB Location: BOURNE, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Annual Training Field Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.