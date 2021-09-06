Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Annual Training Field Exercise [Image 10 of 14]

    102nd Intelligence Wing Annual Training Field Exercise

    BOURNE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Junhao Yu 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Members of 102nd Intelligence Wing participated in a field training exercise held on Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., June 9, 2021. The exercise improved mission readiness and ensured all members are up-to-date on critical job skills as part of their annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Junhao Yu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 09:24
    Photo ID: 6685347
    VIRIN: 210609-Z-WU509-148
    Resolution: 1946x1557
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: BOURNE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Annual Training Field Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

