USS Curtis Wilbur replenishment-at-sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 6, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Makayla Hall, from Springfield, Ohio, secures a line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

