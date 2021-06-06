210606-N-XU073-1125
SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 6, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Makayla Hall, from Springfield, Ohio, heaves a shot line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Rot)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 05:18
|Photo ID:
|6685084
|VIRIN:
|210606-N-XU073-1125
|Resolution:
|4846x3231
|Size:
|733.48 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
