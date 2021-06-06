Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-at-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210606-N-XU073-1125
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 6, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Makayla Hall, from Springfield, Ohio, heaves a shot line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Rot)

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea
    Curtis Wilbur
    DDG 54
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

