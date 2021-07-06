VP-45 Finds Missing Mariner Near Micronesia

200607-N-SR472-0001 COAST OF MICRONESIA (June 7, 2020)

The FSS Micronesia rescues a stranded fisherman during a joint Search and Rescue (SAR) mission with U.S. Navy Patrol Squadron 45, off the coast of Micronesia June 7. (US Navy Photo/RELEASED)

