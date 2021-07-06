200607-N-SR472-0001 COAST OF MICRONESIA (June 7, 2020)
The FSS Micronesia rescues a stranded fisherman during a joint Search and Rescue (SAR) mission with U.S. Navy Patrol Squadron 45, off the coast of Micronesia June 7. (US Navy Photo/RELEASED)
This work, VP-45 Finds Missing Mariner Near Micronesia [Image 2 of 2], by SN Thomas Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VP-45 Finds Missing Mariner Near Micronesia
