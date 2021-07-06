Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-45 Finds Missing Mariner Near Micronesia [Image 2 of 2]

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Seaman Thomas Higgins 

    Patrol Squadron 45

    200607-N-SR472-0002 COAST OF MICRONESIA (June 7, 2020)
    A U.S. Navy, Patrol Squadron 45, P-8A Poseidon Aircraft spots a missing mariner during a Search and Rescue (SAR) mission off the coast of Micronesia June 7. (US Navy Photo/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 04:13
    Photo ID: 6685059
    VIRIN: 200607-N-SR472-0002
    Resolution: 344x315
    Size: 30.92 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-45 Finds Missing Mariner Near Micronesia [Image 2 of 2], by SN Thomas Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pelicans
    P-8A Poseidon
    VP-45
    MPRA
    Patrol Squadron FOUR FIVE
    CTF 72.2

