200607-N-SR472-0002 COAST OF MICRONESIA (June 7, 2020)
A U.S. Navy, Patrol Squadron 45, P-8A Poseidon Aircraft spots a missing mariner during a Search and Rescue (SAR) mission off the coast of Micronesia June 7. (US Navy Photo/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 04:13
|Photo ID:
|6685059
|VIRIN:
|200607-N-SR472-0002
|Resolution:
|344x315
|Size:
|30.92 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-45 Finds Missing Mariner Near Micronesia [Image 2 of 2], by SN Thomas Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VP-45 Finds Missing Mariner Near Micronesia
