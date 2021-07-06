Two Swedish Saab JAS-39 Grippen fighter jets intercept a B-52H Stratofortress over Europe during a flight en route to a Swedish training range, June 07, 2021. U.S. European Command lives, trains, and fights with the allies and partners from bases in Europe that are critical for more timely and coordinated response when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 03:17 Photo ID: 6685049 VIRIN: 210607-F-SC126-0033 Resolution: 5789x3573 Size: 7.96 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.