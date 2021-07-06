Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 2 of 3]

    Bomber Task Force Europe

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A Danish F-16 integrates with a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe June 07, 2021. U.S. European Command enjoys mutually beneficial military cooperation with our Nordic allies and partner countries with respect to the Arctic region, constantly coordinating together on operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 03:17
    Photo ID: 6685048
    VIRIN: 210607-F-SC126-0017
    Resolution: 5706x3642
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT