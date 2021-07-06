A Danish F-16 integrates with a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe June 07, 2021. U.S. European Command enjoys mutually beneficial military cooperation with our Nordic allies and partner countries with respect to the Arctic region, constantly coordinating together on operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

