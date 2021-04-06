Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Honey Nixon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Japan Engineer District wrapped up the second Bilateral Senior Engineer Conference, June 2- 4, after collaborating with their bilateral engineer partners and commanders from various installations throughout the Pacific at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan’s Ministry of Defense, the U.S. Embassy, and U.S. Forces Japan, leveraged their time together to focus on engineer planning, future operational planning, and construction standards - all of which impact the Alliance construction picture in Japan.

