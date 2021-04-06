Key leaders stand for a group photo during the Bilateral Senior Engineer Conference, June 2 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. From left to right: Col. Don Nestor, U.S. Forces Japan, J-9 Command Engineer; Dr. Hayato Moro, Director of U.S Facilities Construction and Planning Division, Ministry of Defense; Dr. Christine Altendorf, Director of Military Programs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Damon Lilly, Director of Programs, Pacific Ocean Division; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Col. Thomas J. Verell, Jr., USACE, Japan Engineer District commander. Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan’s Ministry of Defense, the U.S. Embassy, and U.S. Forces Japan, leveraged their time together to focus on engineer planning, future operational planning, and construction standards - all of which impact the Alliance construction picture in Japan.

