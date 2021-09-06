The Sierra Fire burns vegetation near a road on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2021. Camp Pendleton Fire Department along with local fire agencies are battling the Sierra Fire in 33 Area. The fire caused residents of various housing areas to evacuate for a couple hours. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 22:39 Photo ID: 6684945 VIRIN: 210609-M-XF840-1050 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.11 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sierra Fire: Camp Pendleton [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.