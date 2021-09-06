Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sierra Fire: Camp Pendleton [Image 4 of 13]

    Sierra Fire: Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The Sierra Fire burns vegetation near a road on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2021. Camp Pendleton Fire Department along with local fire agencies are battling the Sierra Fire in 33 Area. The fire caused residents of various housing areas to evacuate for a couple hours. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sierra Fire: Camp Pendleton [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

