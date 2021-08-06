Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Naval Air Facility Atsugi

210608-N-VI040-1085 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 8, 2021) Adm. Samuel J. Paparo Jr, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet salutes as he walks through sideboys rendering honors for his arrival onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan for a brief visit June 8, 2021. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Forward (CFAF), Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 Photo by PO3 Rafael Avelar