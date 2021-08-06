Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 4 of 5]

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210608-N-VI040-1075 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 8, 2021) Adm. Samuel J. Paparo Jr, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet prepares to walk through sideboys upon his arrival onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan for a brief visit June 8, 2021. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Forward (CFAF), Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 20:23
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Japan
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    PACFLT

