A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small crew rescues a person from the water after his kayak capsized in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, June 9, 2021. The crew safely rescued the kayaker from the water after receiving a report of a person in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6684719
|VIRIN:
|210609-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|750x1000
|Size:
|187.71 KB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Lake Ponchartrain [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
