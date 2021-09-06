Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Lake Ponchartrain [Image 2 of 2]

    LA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small crew rescues a person from the water after his kayak capsized in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, June 9, 2021. The crew safely rescued the kayaker from the water after receiving a report of a person in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Dyer)

    Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Lake Ponchartrain

