A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small approaches a capsized kayak in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, June 9, 2021. The crew safely rescued the kayaker from the water after receiving a report of a person in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6684718
|VIRIN:
|210609-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|750x1000
|Size:
|138.64 KB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Lake Pontchartrain [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT