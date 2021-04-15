Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SFG (A) Green Berets search and seize ship in training exercise held alongside Sri Lanka SOF [Image 2 of 2]

    1st SFG (A) Green Berets search and seize ship in training exercise held alongside Sri Lanka SOF

    TRINCOMALEE, SRI LANKA

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Thoman Johnson 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka – U.S. Army Green Berets with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), board a seized Iranian dhow during visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training at Trincomalee Naval Dockyard, Sri Lanka, in April 2021. Conducted alongside the Sri Lanka Navy Special Boat Squadron, the training focused on boarding and searching non-compliant vessels suspected of illicit activity. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 16:29
    Photo ID: 6684541
    VIRIN: 210415-A-A4204-921
    Resolution: 533x800
    Size: 137.21 KB
    Location: TRINCOMALEE, LK 
    Hometown: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SFG (A) Green Berets search and seize ship in training exercise held alongside Sri Lanka SOF [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Thoman Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VBSS
    special operations forces
    Special Forces
    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Sri Lanka
    Special Boat Squadron

