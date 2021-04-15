TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka – A U.S. Army Green Beret with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), right, alongside a member of Sri Lanka special operations forces search a seized Iranian dhow during visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training at Trincomalee Naval Dockyard, Sri Lanka, in April 2021. Conducted alongside the Sri Lanka Navy Special Boat Squadron, the training focused on boarding and searching non-compliant vessels suspected of illicit activity. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 16:30 Photo ID: 6684540 VIRIN: 210415-A-A4204-674 Resolution: 800x533 Size: 120.64 KB Location: TRINCOMALEE, LK Hometown: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SFG (A) Green Berets search and seize ship in training exercise held alongside Sri Lanka SOF [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Thoman Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.