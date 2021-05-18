Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkpoint Operation [Image 5 of 5]

    Checkpoint Operation

    XANTHI, GREECE

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Alabama National Guardsman, of Delta Company 1-167th Infantry Battalion, participate in a suspicious driver takedown and checkpoint class with the Hellenic Army as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response Exercise, near Xanthi, Greece, May 18, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley).

    Hellenic Army
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-21
    Immediate Response

