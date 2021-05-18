Alabama National Guardsman, of Delta Company 1-167th Infantry Battalion, participate in a suspicious driver takedown and checkpoint class with the Hellenic Army as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response Exercise, near Xanthi, Greece, May 18, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 14:29 Photo ID: 6684352 VIRIN: 210518-A-HB425-300 Resolution: 5818x3879 Size: 1.94 MB Location: XANTHI, GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Checkpoint Operation [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Alleyson Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.