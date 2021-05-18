Checkpoint Operation

Alabama National Guardsman, of Delta Company 1-167th Infantry Battalion, participate in a suspicious driver takedown and checkpoint class with the Hellenic Army as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response Exercise, near Xanthi, Greece, May 18, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley).
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 14:29
|Photo ID:
|6684352
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-HB425-300
|Resolution:
|5818x3879
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|XANTHI, GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
