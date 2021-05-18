Alabama National Guard soldiers, of Delta Company 1-167th Infantry Battalion, observe a live demonstration of Hellenic Army protection operations and procedures during Immediate Response Exercise in part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 18, 2021 (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley).
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 14:29
|Photo ID:
|6684351
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-HB425-222
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|XANTHI, GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Protect and Serve [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Alleyson Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT