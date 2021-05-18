Protect and Serve

Alabama National Guard soldiers, of Delta Company 1-167th Infantry Battalion, observe a live demonstration of Hellenic Army protection operations and procedures during Immediate Response Exercise in part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 18, 2021 (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley).

