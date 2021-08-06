Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Mid-South Conducts Active Shooter Drill [Image 9 of 10]

    NSA Mid-South Conducts Active Shooter Drill

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Madrigal 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210608-N-ZR324-1115 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (June 8, 2021) Security forces and medical response team from Naval Support Activity Mid-South participate in an active shooter drill. NSA Mid-South conducts active shooter training to ensure that security and emergency response teams are prepared for a variety of active shooter events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jose Madrigal)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 11:51
    Photo ID: 6684007
    VIRIN: 210608-N-ZR324-1115
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Mid-South Conducts Active Shooter Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Emergency Response
    Training
    Active Shooter

