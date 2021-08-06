Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Air Force leadership visits the 33rd Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 5]

    19th Air Force leadership visits the 33rd Fighter Wing

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Molly Lascelles and Airman 1st Class Emily Scavoni, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs pose for a photo after being coined by Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Rogers, 19th Air Force command chief, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 8, 2021. Wills and Rogers recognized Lascelles and Scavoni for their exemplary work and dedication to the mission and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    This work, 19th Air Force leadership visits the 33rd Fighter Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

