From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Molly Lascelles and Airman 1st Class Emily Scavoni, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs pose for a photo after being coined by Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Rogers, 19th Air Force command chief, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 8, 2021. Wills and Rogers recognized Lascelles and Scavoni for their exemplary work and dedication to the mission and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 11:43 Photo ID: 6683996 VIRIN: 210608-F-FG548-1158 Resolution: 5012x3341 Size: 3.26 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Air Force leadership visits the 33rd Fighter Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.