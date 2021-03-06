Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nomads of the 33rd [Image 2 of 5]

    Nomads of the 33rd

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessica Wilkins, 33rd Fighter Wing administrative assistant, poses for a portrait June 3, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. As an administrative assistant, her duties include tracking, monitoring and reviewing officer performance reports, correspondence tracking, as well as helping and assisting others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 11:43
    Photo ID: 6683995
    VIRIN: 210603-F-FG548-1002
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 395.64 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nomads of the 33rd [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Nomads
    33rd Fighter Wing
    Notable Nomad
    Airmen of the month

