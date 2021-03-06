Nomads of the 33rd

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessica Wilkins, 33rd Fighter Wing administrative assistant, poses for a portrait June 3, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. As an administrative assistant, her duties include tracking, monitoring and reviewing officer performance reports, correspondence tracking, as well as helping and assisting others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
