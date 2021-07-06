Charlie Company Log Drills

Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 7, 2021. Physical training was utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 11:34
|Photo ID:
|6683980
|VIRIN:
|210607-M-DA549-1065
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
