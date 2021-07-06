Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Log Drills [Image 8 of 9]

    Charlie Company Log Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 7, 2021. Physical training was utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Photo ID: 6683977
    VIRIN: 210607-M-DA549-1074
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Log Drills [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Charlie Company
    MCRD San Diego
    Log Drills

