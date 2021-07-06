USS Providence and U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter Personnel Transfer Exercise

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AT SEA

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Bianchi 

    Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

    210608-N-AY957-190 AT SEA (June 8, 2021) – The USS Providence (SSN 719) conducts a helicopter personnel transfer exercise with a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin off the coast of Connecticut, June 8. Providence and crew are part of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and development operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Christian Bianchi/RELEASED)

