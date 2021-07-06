210608 -N-AY957-087 GROTON, Conn. (June 8, 2021) - The USS Providence (SSN 719) transits Thames River under the Gold Star Bridge in Groton, Conn., June 8. Providence and crew are part of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and development operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Christian Bianchi/RELEASED)

This work, USS Providence and U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter Personnel Transfer Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Christian Bianchi