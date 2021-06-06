Tech Sgt. Nyzavian Dozier, 39th Security Forces Squadron defender, holds a 1st place medal during the Clash of the Titans bodybuilding competition, June 6, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Five male and female participants competed for first, second, and third place titles in the bikini, classic and physique divisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

