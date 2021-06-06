Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clash of the Titans bodybuilding competition [Image 2 of 7]

    Clash of the Titans bodybuilding competition

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 39th Air Base Wing warm up back stage during the Clash of the Titans bodybuilding competition, June 6, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Five male and female participants competed for first, second, and third place titles in the bikini, classic and physique divisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clash of the Titans bodybuilding competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    39th Air Base Wing
    39th Force Support Squadron
    Clash of the Titans

