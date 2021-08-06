ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 08, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Megan Carmona, right, drives a forklift during a forklift qualification course aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 08, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 06:21 Photo ID: 6683467 VIRIN: 210608-N-GW139-1044 Resolution: 5108x3649 Size: 469.58 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.