    BTF 21-3 integrates with Spanish air force [Image 2 of 2]

    BTF 21-3 integrates with Spanish air force

    SPAIN

    06.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress operating out of Morón Air Base, Spain, flies in formation with Spanish air force F-18 aircraft in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, June 3, 2021. Presence is the most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries in a dynamic security environment. (Courtesy photo by the Spanish air force)

    Bomber Task Force
    Bomber Task Force Europe

