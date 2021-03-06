A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress operating out of Morón Air Base, Spain, flies in formation with Spanish air force F-18 aircraft in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, June 3, 2021. Presence is the most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries in a dynamic security environment. (Courtesy photo by the Spanish air force)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 03:09
|Photo ID:
|6683302
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-F3253-0002
|Resolution:
|1024x576
|Size:
|51 KB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|4
This work, BTF 21-3 integrates with Spanish air force [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT