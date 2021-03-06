A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress operating out of Morón Air Base, Spain, flies in formation with Spanish air force F-18 aircraft in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, June 3, 2021. Presence is the most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries in a dynamic security environment. (Courtesy photo by the Spanish air force)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 03:09 Photo ID: 6683302 VIRIN: 210603-F-F3253-0002 Resolution: 1024x576 Size: 51 KB Location: ES Web Views: 8 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF 21-3 integrates with Spanish air force [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.