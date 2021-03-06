BTF 21-3 integrates with Spanish air force

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress operating out of Morón Air Base, Spain, flies in formation with Spanish air force F-18 aircraft in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, June 3, 2021. Forward operating locations strengthen the ability to rapidly respond and coordinate with allies and partners. (Courtesy photo by the Spanish air force)
