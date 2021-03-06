Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF 21-3 integrates with Spanish air force [Image 1 of 2]

    BTF 21-3 integrates with Spanish air force

    SPAIN

    06.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress operating out of Morón Air Base, Spain, flies in formation with Spanish air force F-18 aircraft in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, June 3, 2021. Forward operating locations strengthen the ability to rapidly respond and coordinate with allies and partners. (Courtesy photo by the Spanish air force)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 03:09
    Photo ID: 6683301
    VIRIN: 210603-F-F3253-0001
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 50.37 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF 21-3 integrates with Spanish air force [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bomber Task Force
    Bomber Task Force Europe

