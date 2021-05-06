210605-N-UN585-1209

ROTA, Spain (June 5, 2021) Operations Specialist Seaman Chelsea Wollie, left, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Serena Norris, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), single up a mooring line as the ship pulls into port in Rota, Spain, June 5, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

