    210605-N-UN585-1190 [Image 10 of 12]

    210605-N-UN585-1190

    SPAIN

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ROTA, Spain (June 5, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Trevor Colley, left, Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Peoukinik Than, center, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Jonathan Salas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), double up a mooring line as the ship pulls into port in Rota, Spain, June 5, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210605-N-UN585-1190 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

