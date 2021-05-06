210605-N-UN585-1190

ROTA, Spain (June 5, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Trevor Colley, left, Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Peoukinik Than, center, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Jonathan Salas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), double up a mooring line as the ship pulls into port in Rota, Spain, June 5, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

