    Foote takes command of the 36 SFS [Image 2 of 3]

    Foote takes command of the 36 SFS

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Breanna Gossett 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jasin Cooley, 36th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 36th Security Forces Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Dayne Foote, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 9, 2021. Foote ensures compliance with all applicable guidance for security operations at nine wings and eight installations protecting the nation’s 24/7 alert nuclear deterrence force, the entirety of America’s heavy bomber forces and the sole maintenance depot for nuclear weapons in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 23:58
    Photo ID: 6683201
    VIRIN: 210609-F-MH881-1939
    Resolution: 3225x2150
    Size: 597.23 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foote takes command of the 36 SFS [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

