U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Kellams II is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Jasin Cooley, 36th Security Forces Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 9, 2021. Kellams passed the guidon to Maj. Dayne Foote and was the commander for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 23:58 Photo ID: 6683202 VIRIN: 210609-F-MH881-1914 Resolution: 2896x1931 Size: 515.24 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Foote takes command of the 36 SFS [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.