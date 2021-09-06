Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Foote takes command of the 36 SFS [Image 3 of 3]

    Foote takes command of the 36 SFS

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Breanna Gossett 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Kellams II is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Jasin Cooley, 36th Security Forces Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 9, 2021. Kellams passed the guidon to Maj. Dayne Foote and was the commander for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)

    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foote takes command of the 36 SFS [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen
    Change of Command
    36th Wing
    36th SFS

