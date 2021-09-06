U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Kellams II is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Jasin Cooley, 36th Security Forces Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 9, 2021. Kellams passed the guidon to Maj. Dayne Foote and was the commander for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 23:58
|Photo ID:
|6683202
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-MH881-1914
|Resolution:
|2896x1931
|Size:
|515.24 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Foote takes command of the 36 SFS [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS
