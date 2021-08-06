KC-46A 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar construction update

A Walsh Construction crewman welds during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar June 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Different organizations involved in the construction of the 3-bay hangar took a tour of the current progress of construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

