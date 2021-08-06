Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46A 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar construction update [Image 6 of 6]

    KC-46A 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar construction update

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A Walsh Construction crewman welds during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar June 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Different organizations involved in the construction of the 3-bay hangar took a tour of the current progress of construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46A 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar construction update [Image 6 of 6], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Construction
    KC-46
    60th CES
    60th MSG
    Navy ROCC

