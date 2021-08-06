A Walsh Construction crewman welds during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar June 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Different organizations involved in the construction of the 3-bay hangar took a tour of the current progress of construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 18:31
|Photo ID:
|6682961
|VIRIN:
|210608-F-UO290-1065
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, KC-46A 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar construction update [Image 6 of 6], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT