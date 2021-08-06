Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46A 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar construction update [Image 5 of 6]

    KC-46A 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar construction update

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Walsh Construction project managers brief interested parties on the current progress of construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar June 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Different organizations involved in the construction of the 3-bay hangar took a tour of the current progress of construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 18:31
    Photo ID: 6682960
    VIRIN: 210608-F-UO290-1054
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.72 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46A 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar construction update [Image 6 of 6], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

