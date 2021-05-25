Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commanding general of XVIII Airborne Corps (left) and Dr. Patrick Baker, DEVCOM ARL director sign a memorandum of understanding at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. As part of the agreement, DEVCOM ARL will team top academic institutions with Soldiers in the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions to rapidly solve problems and accelerate the transition of the solutions into the Army.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 16:44 Photo ID: 6682833 VIRIN: 210525-O-DX796-367 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 26.4 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agreement brings Soldiers, academia together to solve military challenges [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.