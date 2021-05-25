Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agreement brings Soldiers, academia together to solve military challenges

    Agreement brings Soldiers, academia together to solve military challenges

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe 

    Army Research Laboratory

    Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commanding general of XVIII Airborne Corps (left) and Dr. Patrick Baker, DEVCOM ARL director sign a memorandum of understanding at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. As part of the agreement, DEVCOM ARL will team top academic institutions with Soldiers in the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions to rapidly solve problems and accelerate the transition of the solutions into the Army.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    This work, Agreement brings Soldiers, academia together to solve military challenges [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

