The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command partners with the XVIII Airborne Corps to create a close working relationships between Soldiers and universities to solve military challenges. The partnership is part of a new Congressional initiative called the Catalyst-Pathfinder program.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 16:33
|Photo ID:
|6682806
|VIRIN:
|210525-O-DX796-230
|Resolution:
|5828x3885
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agreement brings Soldiers, academia together to solve military challenges [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
