Agreement brings Soldiers, academia together to solve military challenges

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command partners with the XVIII Airborne Corps to create a close working relationships between Soldiers and universities to solve military challenges. The partnership is part of a new Congressional initiative called the Catalyst-Pathfinder program.

