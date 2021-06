75 Years of Green Mountain Boys

Retired Air Force Col. Phil Murdock, former commander of the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, and his wife Helen, receive the True North Award from wing leadership during the 75th annviersary ceremony, South Burlington Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vt., June 6, 2021. The Vermont National Guard held a ceremony on base to mark 75 years of flying operations since August 1946 when the 134th Fighter Squadron was the fifth flying squadron formed in the National Guard which saw Murdock, commander during the first decade of the 2000s, and his wife get the award for fostering a supportive environment for all VNG members and families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

