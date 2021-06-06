Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75 Years of Green Mountain Boys [Image 17 of 17]

    75 Years of Green Mountain Boys

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Retired Air Force Col. Phil Murdock, former commander of the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, and his wife Helen, receive the True North Award from wing leadership during the 75th annviersary ceremony, South Burlington Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vt., June 6, 2021. The Vermont National Guard held a ceremony on base to mark 75 years of flying operations since August 1946 when the 134th Fighter Squadron was the fifth flying squadron formed in the National Guard which saw Murdock, commander during the first decade of the 2000s, and his wife get the award for fostering a supportive environment for all VNG members and families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 16:32
    Photo ID: 6682791
    VIRIN: 210606-Z-MC713-1098
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.32 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    air national guard
    158th fighter wing
    green mountain boys
    vtang

