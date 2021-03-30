165th Airlift Wing leadership sign a Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month

In recognition of Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month which is held every April, U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Francisco Ramirez from the 165th Airlift Wing signed a "Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month” on Mar. 31, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. All members of the wing are invited to sign a SAAPM banner through the month of April to acknowledge their commitment to preventing sexual assault and creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault completely. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

