Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    165th Airlift Wing leadership sign a Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month [Image 1 of 7]

    165th Airlift Wing leadership sign a Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    In recognition of Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month, the 165th Airlift Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Dunlap, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Francisco Ramirez along with the Air Dominance Center commander, Col. Douglas Fike, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Ricardo Vasquez met on Mar. 30, 2021 to discuss the goals and importance of SAAPM and signed a "Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month." All members of the wing are invited to sign a SAAPM banner through the month of April to acknowledge their commitment to preventing sexual assault and creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault completely. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 14:39
    Photo ID: 6682596
    VIRIN: 210406-Z-PJ280-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing leadership sign a Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    165th Airlift Wing leadership sign a Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month
    165th Airlift Wing leadership sign a Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month
    165th Airlift Wing leadership sign a Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month
    165th Airlift Wing leadership sign a Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month
    165th Airlift Wing leadership sign a Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month
    165th Airlift Wing leadership sign a Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month
    165th Airlift Wing leadership sign a Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Prevention And Awareness Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month
    SAAPM
    Airmen: SARC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT