Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port [Image 12 of 20]

    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port

    LIVORNO, ITALY, ITALY

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 839th Transportation Battalion 'Key to the Mediterranean 'held a Family Day event at the port facility in Livorno, Italy, May 28, 2021. The 839th along with the members of its Italy Detachment invited family members to the port to observe port operations in support of the equipment upload to the USNS Bob Hope, a U.S. Military Sealift Command vessel. The families were able to see first-hand the vital mission that 839th Soldiers, Army civilians and host-nation professionals perform at ports in support of the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command missions. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 05:09
    Photo ID: 6681548
    VIRIN: 210528-A-II094-130
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 31.1 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, ITALY, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port [Image 20 of 20], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port
    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    USARAF.
    839th Transportation Battalion
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT