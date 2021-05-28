839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port

The 839th Transportation Battalion 'Key to the Mediterranean 'held a Family Day event at the port facility in Livorno, Italy, May 28, 2021. The 839th along with the members of its Italy Detachment invited family members to the port to observe port operations in support of the equipment upload to the USNS Bob Hope, a U.S. Military Sealift Command vessel. The families were able to see first-hand the vital mission that 839th Soldiers, Army civilians and host-nation professionals perform at ports in support of the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command missions. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

